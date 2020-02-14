Home

Michelle Thomas Cairns Obituary
Michelle Thomas Cairns, 42, beloved daughter of Charles and the late Cheryl Kerry Thomas, Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michelle worked at Walgreens and was a manager at Lucky's Sporthouse.

In addition to her father, Michelle is survived by her husband, Michael Cairns; children, Sydney and Samantha; brothers, George and Yuannis Polemitis; and Chuck and Dylan Thomas,; and several nieces and nephews, and Guppy, the cat.

A celebration of Michelle's life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2020
