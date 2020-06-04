|
Mildred Barber, 90, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Old Boston, Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Jennie Metiucci Sarf and was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School.
She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, where she was a member of Altar and Rosary Society.
Millie was a seamstress and out of her home in West Pittston, and for many years, she operated Millie's Dress Shop.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, in 2003; daughters, Diane Ranieli and Patricia Blockus.
She is survived by her son, Michael, West Pittston; daughter, Michelle Columbo, West Pittston; brothers, Peter Sarf, New Jersey; and Michael "Curly" Sarf, Philadelphia; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mildred will be entombed in Dennison Cemetery with her husband, Michael.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2020