Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Mildred Hando

Mildred Hando Obituary
Mildred Hando of Swoyersville passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.

Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late George and Edith Youngblood Glasson.

Mildred attended Wilkes-Barre City schools and was employed for several years in the area garment industry. She also worked as housekeeper at Lord and Taylor, and waitressed at Curry Donut, Larksville.

Millie loved being a mother and grandmother and being together with her family. She enjoyed doing puzzles and taking care of animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on Jan. 17, 2020; and nine out of 10 siblings.

Surviving are her daughters, Laura Finley, Wilkes-Barre; and Jennifer Zambito and her husband, Corey, Swoyersville; son, Michael Hando, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Shannon Hickman; Megan Finley; and Sarah and Tyler Zambito; great-grandchildren, Alaysha, Mark, Aubrey, Reilly and Kylee; and sister, Elizabeth Repine, Bremerton, Wash.

Private funeral services were held by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020
