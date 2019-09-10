|
Mildred J. Arnone passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she and was the daughter of the late Sam and Anna Humko Bowanko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Farthing.
Mildred graduated from Jenkins Twp. High School and has resided in the area all her life. She was a member of the former St. Rocco's Church and is currently a member of St. Joseph Morello Church.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Russel Arnone; son, Sam D. Arnone; daughter, Ann Louise Wojnarski and her husband, John; grandchildren, Aubriella and Kason; as well as nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a time to announced from Oblates St. Joseph's located on Highway 315.
There will be no viewing hours. If attending the services family requests go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's children hospital or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019