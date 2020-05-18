|
Mildred "Millie" Kelly, 89, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her daughter Elizabeth's home.
She was born in Kingston on Sept. 17, 1930, and was the son of the late Harry and Carolyn Titus Brown.
Mildred resided in Philadelphia most of her life, prior to moving to Harveys Lake in 1977. She was a foster parent who worked for Luzerne County Children and Youth Services. Mildred was also a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, Harveys Lake. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, and was always there to lend a helping hand.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Brown; sister, Carolyn Hemphill; niece and nephews.
Mildred is survived by her sons, John Loeffler, San Marcos, Calif.; Harry Loeffler, Inkerman; Daniel Loeffler, Rathdrum, Idaho; Charles Madonna, Coopersburg; and James Madonna, Sweet Valley; daughters, Debra Franco, Riverview, Fla.; and Elizabeth Ann Kelly, at home; her brother, William Christopher, Titusville, Fla.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services at the funeral home will be limited to family.
If you desire, you can join us for a live Facebook webcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. L.D. Reed of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, Harveys Lake, officiating. To access our Facebook page, search the username @CurtisLSwansonFH.
There will be no public calling hours.
Private interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, please keep in mind the needs of the family during this difficult time.
Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2020