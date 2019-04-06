Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred M. Panzak. View Sign

Mildred M. Panzak, of Mountain Top, died at Allied Service Hospice on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre.



She graduated from Hanover Township High School in 1960, and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed as a secretary for Nicholson and later volunteered at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.



She was married to John Panzak for 48 years and resided in Mountain Top.



Surviving is her husband, John Panzak, and son, Jeffrey Panzak of Mountain Top; brother, Harold H. Brunn of Plains; sisters, Karen Baranski and her husband, Jack of Plains, and Charlotte Mickowski and her husband, Joseph of Hanover Township; and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Eugene Kovatch will be officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

