Mildred N. Umla, 79, of Jenkins Twp., formerly of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Anderson Personal Care Facility at Wesley Village.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Frederick H. and Kathryn Griffith Nicholls.
She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1958, and Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1961.
She was a life member of Westmoor Church of Christ, Kingston, where she had been in the Mothers Club and most recently served as church organist.
She sang with church choirs at Westmoor Church of Christ, Kingston; Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston; Westminster Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Bare; and St. Clement & St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. For many years, she sang with the Wyoming Valley Oratorio Society (now known as the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania) and was a Guarantor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Umla, in 2011.
Surviving are son, Richard Umla and wife, Aslynn, Westminster, Md.; daughter, Susan Irwin and husband, Richard, Harveys Lake; son, David, Allentown; grandchildren, Brayden, Caleb, Keaton and Eli; sister, Barbara Faust, Mount Joy; niece, Diana Reigner and husband, Matthew, Mount Joy; and nephew, Jeff Faust and wife, Tiffany, Chambersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Joseph Stokas will officiate.
Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Anderson Personal Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and support.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or ; or the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, choralsociety.net or (570) 343-6707.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020