Mildred O'Krongley, 94, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Gula Popovich.
Mildred was a graduate of Nescopeck High School, Class of 1944, and was employed as a seamstress in the area dress factories until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, North Wilkes-Barre.
Mil loved watching Polkas on television every Saturday, enjoyed cooking and had a great love for her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph O'Krongley; brothers, Nicholas and Emil Popovich; and her favorite (and only) son-in-law, Jack Rava.
Surviving are her children, Joseph O'Krongley III, with whom she resided; and Marie Rava, Plains Twp.; granddaughters, Kimber and Kacee Rava; sister, Zora Narkoff and her husband, Walter, Miners Mills; and nieces and nephews.
Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas, at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 South Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations, may be made to Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral, 591 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.
For information or to leave Mil's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020