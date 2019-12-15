|
Mildred P. "Millie" Nealon, 78, of Ashley, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home.
Born in Stanhope, N.J., on Dec. 16, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marjorie Emmans Peterson.
She was employed by Luzerne County Bureau for Aging, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. Millie also worked for many years at Bettelli's Villa, Wilkes Barre Twp.
Millie was very active in local politics and was a member of the Republican Woman's Club. She was involved in the planning of the Ashley Bi-Centennial Parade and was a former member of Ashley American Legion Post 673 Auxiliary. Millie also enjoyed sewing, listening to and playing music and being the family genealogist. But, most of all, "Gram" loved to spend her time with her loving family. Coaching softball, playing cards, chess or Scrabble with her family, and most especially her beloved grandchildren, were of greatest importance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Nealon Sr.; sons, Donald F. Nealon Jr. and Emmett Nealon; grandson, Justin Hossage; sister, Norma Fluke; brother, Clarence "Pete" Peterson.
Surviving are her daughters, Lynn Teufel and her husband Mark A.; Miki Hossage and her husband Dave; Nancy Carlo and her husband, Peter; sons, Robert J. Frank; Bernie Nealon and his wife, Denise; grandchildren, Jason, Cailin, David, Joshua, Timothy, Morgan, Elly, Catherine and Carson; great-grandchildren, Connor, Vincent, David Jr., Tegan and Ripley; sisters, Becky Snoekstra and Marjorie Carithers; brothers, John, Russell and Billy Joe Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. David Hossage, pastor, officiating.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019