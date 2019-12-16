Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Hanover Twp., PA
Mildred P. "Millie" Nealon


1940 - 2019
Mildred P. "Millie" Nealon Obituary
Mildred P. "Millie" Nealon, 78, of Ashley, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home.

Born in Stanhope, N.J., on Dec. 16, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marjorie Emmans Peterson.

She was employed by Bettelli's Villa, Wilkes-Barre, and Luzerne County Bureau for Aging, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement.

Millie was very active in local politics. She was a member of the Republican Woman's Club, she was involved in the planning of the Ashley Bi-Centennial Parade. She was a former member of the Ashley American Legion Post 673 Woman's Auxiliary, she also enjoyed sewing, listening to and playing music and being the family genealogist. But, most of all, Millie loved to spend her time with her loving family. Coaching softball, playing cards, chess or scrabble with her family, most especially her beloved grandchildren, was of most importance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Nealon Sr.; sons, Donald F. Nealon Jr., Emmett Nealon; grandson, Justin Hossage; sister, Norma Fluke; brother, Clarence "Pete" Peterson.

Surviving are her daughters, Lynn Teufel and her husband, Mark A.; Miki Hossage and her husband, Dave; Nancy Carlo and her husband, Peter; sons, Robert J. Frank; Bernie Nealon and his wife, Denise; grandchildren, Jason, Cailin, David, Joshua, Timothy, Morgan, Elly, Catherine, Bernie and Carson; great-grandchildren, Connor, Vincent, David Jr., Tegan and Ripley, sisters, Becky Snoekstra and Marjorie Carithers; brothers, John, Russell and Billy Joe Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. David Hossage, pastor, officiating.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Interment is at noon Wednesday in the chapel of St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 16, 2019
