Minnie E. Peters, 101, of Mountain Top, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Mountain Top, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Minnie Richards Koons.
Minnie was an active member of Mountain Top Presbyterian Church and the Mountain Top Senior Center. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. Prior to retiring, Minnie worked for the Crestwood Area School District.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Lee Franklin Peters; her daughter, Jane Rienhimer; brothers, Norman and Donald Koons; and sisters, Dorothy Ulma and Dolly Smith.
Surviving are her daughter, Gail Hart, Mountain Top; a brother, Lex Koons; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mountain Top Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home and again on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019