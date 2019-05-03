Miriam R. Agrafiotis, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Celtic Healthcare Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Ashley, on March 28, 1937, Miriam was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Adamitis Virginis.



Miriam was a graduate of Coughlin High School. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, and was a member of the former Holy Savior Church in Wilkes-Barre.



Miriam was previously employed by Leslie Fay and Summit Health Care Center until her retirement.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Schmidt and Loretta Evanon.



Surviving are her daughters, Gloria Pisano, Pittston, Rosemarie Pisano, Fla.; Patricia Pisano, Wilkes-Barre; and Brenda Brennan, Larksville; her granddaughter, Miriam; and her sister, Claire Antonio, Wilkes-Barre.



Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.



Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

