Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitty R. Granahan Obituary
Mitty R. Granahan, 58, of Owen Street, Swoyersville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Takoma Park, Md., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sara Gillis O'Meara. She graduated from Wyoming Area, Class of 1979. She also graduated from Luzerne County Community College with an associate degree in early childhood development.

Mitty had resided in Swoyersville for over 25 years. Her last employer was Luzerne County Head Start. Mitty has also worked at many other agencies, assisting children and adults through social work. She loved her family, the beach, and she was affectionately known as "The Boss."

Surviving are her sons, Erich and Nicholas Granahan; siblings, James "Mike" O'Meara and his wife, Ann Marie; Anthony O'Meara; William "Willie" O'Meara and his wife, Lisa; Theresa "Terry" Ozovek and her husband, Bernard; and many nieces and nephews, along with several great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be private in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Autism Foundation or to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Forty Fort.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital and at Residential Hospice for their fine care.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 6, 2019
