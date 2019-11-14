|
Mitzie Campbell Bernson of Dallas died Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019.
Born in Beverly Shores, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ferne Campbell and was a graduate of Goddard University, Plainfield, Vt., where she earned her master's degree. Having an excellent bedside manor, she was loved by her patients at Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was a registered nurse and family therapist. She and her husband had a flourishing private family therapist practice and touched many people.
Throughout her life, Mitzie was very active in social justice, including the Civil Rights Movement, CORE and United Farm Workers. She participated in the Selma March.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sharon Laurel Bernson; and siblings, Phyllis and Robert.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by her husband of almost 66 years, Dr. Lionel A. Bernson; children, David Bernson and his wife, Karen, Boulder, Colo.; Larry Bernson and his wife, Patty, Florida; Miriam Iris Bernson, Dallas; Marc Bernson and his wife, Jessica, Seattle, Wash.; Michelle Price, Easton; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Cedar Park and Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, N.J.
Shiva will be held Sunday at Yalick Farms, 46 Old Farm Lane, Dallas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019