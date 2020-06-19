Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Mona Sickler Obituary
Mona Sickler, 58, of Carverton, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Jeanne Marie Youells Sickler. She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1979, and attended King's College. For 12 years, she worked in emergency room administration at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and later served as the West Wyoming Borough administrator. She was a member of Mount Zion Methodist Church.

Mona enjoyed traveling, photography, gardening, long walks and spending time with her dog, Buddy, and cat, Cleopatra.

Besides being preceded in death by her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Sickler.

Surviving are her companion of 18 years, Richard Bish, Kingston; brother-in-law, Ralph Schwartz, Carverton; and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Folk officiating.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2020
