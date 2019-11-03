Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parrish
668 N. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Monica Novak, 73, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Monica was born Feb. 8,1946, to John M and Elizabeth Baller Sabol. She was a graduate of Plains Twp. High School.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Monica was a fantastic cook and amazing baker. Although Monica was not a traveler, her banana breads crossed the United States. Monica fed a meal to anyone who visited her home and they often left with banana breads and more.

Monica was preceded in death by her husband, Michael M. Novak; parents, John and Elizabeth Baller Sabol; sister, Joan Donnelly, Pittston.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Novak-Ruggere; and son-in-law, Alfred Naugle, Luzerne; grandchildren, Madison and Chase; brother, John Sabol; sisters, Bernadine Sabol, Plains Twp.; Ann Rosengrant Lisowski, Pittston; Mary Beth Scott, Plains Twp.; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and an abundance of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parrish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask you honor Monica's memory by giving a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, to help serve others as she had done throughout her life.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 3, 2019
