Moriah L. Bechtold, 38, of Avoca, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019, at home after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Concetta Portanova Holl. She was a graduate of the Pittston Area High School and member of Salvation Army Church.
Moriah attended King's College and also Wilkes University where she received her degree in early and special education.
Moriah after college taught at Ridgeview School for three years and was currently employed by the Bear Creek Charter School. Moriah started the K-Kids program which was an after school program where she would meet with children giving them guidance and learn values which were important to her.
Moriah is survived by her husband, Richard Bechtold; daughter, Lily, at home; brothers, Paul and wife, Bobbi, Pittston; David and wife, Rebecca, Pittston; Greg, Brandon and Nicholas, all of Pittston; and sister, Christine Bentler and husband, Ken, Pittston; mother-in-law, Tammy Bechtold; sister in law, Patricia Bechtold; uncles and nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with Major Gilbert Parkhurst officiating.
Internment will be in Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019