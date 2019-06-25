Myra Daugherty Davis of Sweet Valley passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor Williams Daugherty.



Myra graduated from Plymouth High School in 1945 and resided at Harveys Lake from 1950 to 1999. She was a member of Loyalville United Methodist Church, an honorary member of the Harveys Lake Fire Co. Auxilary and past member of the Harveys Lake Protective Association. She enjoyed her monthly luncheon with the Plymouth High School, Class of 1945.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. "Woody" Davis; brother, Jack Daugherty; sister, Margaret Turner; and niece, Jane Turner Reish.



Myra is survived by sons, Jack Davis (Jackie), Harveys Lake; and James Davis (Tina), Sweet Valley; grandsons, C. Rocky (Julie), Broomall; Scott, Fairfax, Va.; and Matthew, Hopland, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Sage, Hopland, Calif.; and Jennifer, Christopher and Benjamin, Broomall; nephew, John Turner; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Myra loved her family dearly.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Carol Folk, pastor of Loyalville United Methodist Church, officiating.



Visitations will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Perrego Cemetery, Harveys Lake.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sweet Valley Ambulance Association, 5339 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656 or the Loyalville United Methodist Church, 602 Loyalville Road, Harveys Lake, PA 18618, or Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.