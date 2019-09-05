|
|
Myron Woloson, 85, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Jan. 19, 1934, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna Paskevich Wolosonovich. He graduated from Nanticoke High School, Class of 1953.
A veteran of the Korean War, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served active duty until October of 1955 and as a reservist until 1960. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
He married Carol Brodowicz on Aug. 25, 1962 in Holy Trinity Church, Nanticoke. They resided in North Plainfield, N.J., for 38 years where he had been employed by Western Union International for twenty-five years and for the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles for eight years. They returned to live in Nanticoke in 2000.
Myron was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and his family parish early in life was St. Francis of Assisi. He also belonged to the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Julia, Ceil, Michael, Joseph and Leonard.
Surviving are his wife, Carol, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage, and several nieces and nephews.
Myron's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center's Hospice Unit for their exceptional care.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, as celebrant.
Entombment with military honors will follow in Mary, Mother of God Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
A viewing and period of visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Donations in Mr. Woloson's memory may be made to the .
To leave condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019