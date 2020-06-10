|
|
Nancy Ann Clarke, 63, of Forty Fort, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Robert Marcinkiewicz.
Surviving are her husband, Richard McAfee; children, John Clarke; Joseph Clarke and his wife Melissa; James Clarke and his wife, Kaitlyn; Sara Lucas and her fiancé, Ryan Kleist; Laura Lucas; grandchildren, Tyler Lucas; Conner Lucas; Addyson Clarke; Lilian Clarke; Felicia Sompel; brother, Daniel Marcinkiewicz; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020