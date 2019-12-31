|
|
Nancy C. Stark, 72, of Lehman, passed into the Lord's arms on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. All who knew her appreciated her generous, kind and loving spirit.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with the Rev. James J. Paisley officiating.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the Mass in the church.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Astra Zeneca of Cheltenham, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012; or the , PO Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 31, 2019