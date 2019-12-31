Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
64 Davis St.
Shavertown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
64 Davis St.
Shavertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy C. Stark Obituary
Nancy C. Stark, 72, of Lehman, passed into the Lord's arms on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. All who knew her appreciated her generous, kind and loving spirit.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with the Rev. James J. Paisley officiating.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the Mass in the church.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Astra Zeneca of Cheltenham, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012; or the , PO Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -