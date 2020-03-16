|
Nancy C. Valletta, 81, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, after a brief stay in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Plains Twp., the daughter and only child of Charles and Elizabeth Rovinski, she was a graduate of St. Ann's Academy and Misericordia College. She worked at Sordoni Construction Company before teaching business subjects at West Side Central High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. She earned the respect and admiration of her students who often greeted "Miss Rovinski" and recalled their time together.
She looked forward each year toward integrating her family's traditions, especially during Christmas Eve and Orthodox Easter. After a fall eight months ago, she lost consciousness for nine days, was placed in hospice care and revived to be bed-ridden. Through persistence, an operation and therapy, she was able to walk again.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Clement Valletta, Kingston; son, Nikolas Valletta, Kingston; daughter, Chryssa Valletta; son-in-law, Richard Volack; and granddaughter, Chloe Volack, New York City. Chloe always delighted her Nona and the two shared many interests.
Nancy's family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, aides, and therapists for their care of her. We are also thankful to the Rev. Innocent and parishioners of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, for their prayers and visits.
Memorial donations may be given to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.
Requiem service will all be held at noon Thursday in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Internment will be in Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020