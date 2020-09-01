Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-0564
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Curry Callahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Curry Callahan Obituary

Nancy Curry Callahan, 72, of Avoca, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Regional Hospital, Scranton, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael T. Callahan Sr.

Born in Pittston on May 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William and Eleanor McLaughlin Curry. She graduated from Northeast High School, Class of 1966.

Surviving are a son, Michael T. Callahan, Jr.; three daughters, Michele Gorto and husband, Andy, Ellen Callahan; and Amy Callahan; two sisters, Ellen Curry and Molly Remsky; 11 grandchildren, Frankie, Justin, Kyle, Kristie, Paige, Samantha, Nathan, A.J., Marianna, Donnie and Arianna; a great-grandchild, Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Nancy's world was her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leo Curry.

Nancy loved her family, friends, the Yankees, lottery tickets, coffee and of course, the casino. Even though her illness took over, she always said that she "lived life to the fullest." She was the happiest spending time with family and friends, telling stories of her past and present. She did everything she could to help anyone, especially her grandchildren. Nancy helped raise all her grandchildren over the years even up to her very last day. Her grandchildren became her world after the passing of her husband.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal."

The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

Interment will be in St. Mary, Help of Christians Cemetery, Pittston.

Arrangements are by Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -