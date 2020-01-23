Home

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Nancy D. Elick Obituary
Nancy D. Elick, 76, of Nuangola, died Monday night, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hospice of Sacred Heart in Dunmore.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of Frank and Mercie Renner Garn and worked for Harris Semiconductor, prior to retirement. She loved gardening, decorating and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amie.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Terrie McNunis, Nuangola; Beth Kennedy (Patrick), Ashley and Christine Skupski (Ronald), Dorrance Twp. She will be missed by grandchildren, Shannon, Patrick, Brendan and Dillon; along with great-grandchildren, Dayonna and Luca.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their loving and devoted care.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020
