Nancy Jane Harrison, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Born July 7, 1943, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Fine and Louise May Fine.
Nancy was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1961, and Wilkes-Barre School of Business. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Alden Station. In past years, she had been employed with banking institutions in the Wyoming Valley as a bank teller.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Shaw.
Surviving are her loving husband of 41 years, William Fuller Harrison Jr.; children, Daniel Harrison, Wilkes-Barre; and Louise Harrison Marr and her husband, George, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Nathaniel Marr and Nicholas Marr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 12 E. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke, PA 18702.
To submit condolencs to Nancy's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020