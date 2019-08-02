Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Nancy L. Bozek Obituary
Nancy L. Bozek of Hanover Twp. passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 6, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Adele Rundle Searfoss.

Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Ashley High School. She was employed by Techniglass for many years until its closing. She later attended Wilkes-Barre Vocation Technical school's LPN program and worked for Dr. Rick Berbano's medical offices, Kingston.

Nancy loved spending time with her family, attending drag races, and taking care of her pets. Although she had no grandchildren, all her friend's kids would call her Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur H. Searfoss Jr. "Butchie."

Surviving is her daughter, Dawn Marie Bozek, Hanover Twp.; son, Joseph Bozek Jr. and his partner, Robin Polomchak, Hanover Twp.; ex-husband and best friend, Joseph Bozek Sr., Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sisters, Linda Olson, Kingston; and Patricia Kile, Hanover Twp.; sister-in-law, Venus Searfoss, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services Sunday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019
