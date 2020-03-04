Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Morgan Obituary
Nancy L. Morgan, 87, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Smith Healthcare Ltd., Mountain Top.

Born in Mountain Top on Aug. 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Sr. and Catherine Kahley Norton.

She was employed by Franklin's Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard Morgan Jr.; infant sons, Steve and Elwood Morgan; son, 1st Sgt. Henry Morgan; granddaughter, Nicole Parlante; grandson, Brian Aberant; sisters, Arbutus Ladenhauf; Catherine Swartwood; and Shirley Storm; brothers, Charles, Oscar Jr. and Jerry Norton.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Lee Danko and husband, Larry; Amelia Vino and husband, Jack; Darlene Swithers; sons, Leonard III, Phillip, Dean and Dale Morgan; grandchildren, Leonard IV, Lori, Timothy, Max, Loni, Tanya, Mackenzie, Hunter, Dawn, Ben, Michelle, Angie and Mark; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Rowles; and Anita Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. JP Bohanan officiating.

Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -