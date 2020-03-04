|
Nancy L. Morgan, 87, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Smith Healthcare Ltd., Mountain Top.
Born in Mountain Top on Aug. 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Sr. and Catherine Kahley Norton.
She was employed by Franklin's Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard Morgan Jr.; infant sons, Steve and Elwood Morgan; son, 1st Sgt. Henry Morgan; granddaughter, Nicole Parlante; grandson, Brian Aberant; sisters, Arbutus Ladenhauf; Catherine Swartwood; and Shirley Storm; brothers, Charles, Oscar Jr. and Jerry Norton.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Lee Danko and husband, Larry; Amelia Vino and husband, Jack; Darlene Swithers; sons, Leonard III, Phillip, Dean and Dale Morgan; grandchildren, Leonard IV, Lori, Timothy, Max, Loni, Tanya, Mackenzie, Hunter, Dawn, Ben, Michelle, Angie and Mark; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Rowles; and Anita Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. JP Bohanan officiating.
Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020