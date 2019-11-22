|
Nancy M. Pesta, 88, formerly of West Pittston and West Wyoming, and a current resident of Wesley Village, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Conyard Canouse. She attended Wyoming High School and was employed for 17 years by the former Kluger's Store, Wyoming. She was also a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years, Michael L. Pesta, in 2010; sister, Luella Grieshaber; and her beloved dog, Harley.
Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly DeAngelo and her husband, Mark, Exeter; and grandchildren, Morgan and Mitchell DeAngelo, whom she thought the world of. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was most certainly a people person and would know someone's life story after just one conversation. She loved the Hallmark Channel, scratch off lottery tickets, her can of Coke and potato pancakes. Not to mention, she had a scarf and nail polish to match every outfit for every occasion. Some of Nancy's greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren, reading and visiting Lancaster and the Thousand Islands.
We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wesley Village, whom Nancy adored, along with the Bayada staff, especially Cheryl.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, or a .
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 22, 2019