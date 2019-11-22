Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Ave.
Wyoming, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Ave.
Wyoming, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pesta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Pesta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Pesta Obituary
Nancy M. Pesta, 88, formerly of West Pittston and West Wyoming, and a current resident of Wesley Village, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Conyard Canouse. She attended Wyoming High School and was employed for 17 years by the former Kluger's Store, Wyoming. She was also a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years, Michael L. Pesta, in 2010; sister, Luella Grieshaber; and her beloved dog, Harley.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly DeAngelo and her husband, Mark, Exeter; and grandchildren, Morgan and Mitchell DeAngelo, whom she thought the world of. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy was most certainly a people person and would know someone's life story after just one conversation. She loved the Hallmark Channel, scratch off lottery tickets, her can of Coke and potato pancakes. Not to mention, she had a scarf and nail polish to match every outfit for every occasion. Some of Nancy's greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren, reading and visiting Lancaster and the Thousand Islands.

We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wesley Village, whom Nancy adored, along with the Bayada staff, especially Cheryl.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, or a .

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -