Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Nancy M. Waters Obituary
Nancy M. Waters, 88, of Plains Twp., entered into eternal rest Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Walter Diehl and Mary Hughes Diehl.

A life resident of Plains Twp., she graduated from Plains Memorial High School and was a life member of Plains United Presbyterian Church. She co-owned and operated The Wheel, in Plains Twp., with her mother and was later employed by Boscov's Department Store in Wilkes-Barre until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Waskowsky.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Wayne; children, Cynthia Waskowsky, Mary Jayne Leo and husband, Don, and Michael Willis; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp, with the Rev. Jennifer Baer officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020
