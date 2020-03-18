|
Nancy Muchler Borsavage, 86, of Kingston, former longtime resident of Plymouth, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born March 22, 1933, in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late William and Effie Watkins Muchler.
Nancy graduated from Plymouth High School. She was employed by Stapleton's Pharmacy, Plymouth. She was an Avon representative for 35 years.
She was a former member of Franklin St. Primitive Methodist Church.
Nancy loved cooking, canning and above all else taking care of her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. We will always remember her special smile, her caring heart and her warm embrace.
Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and William Muchler; sisters, Daisy Hughes; Lois Hardiman; and Arlene Allabaugh.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Borsavage, Kingston; daughter, Nancy Mazzillo, Kingston; son, John Borsavage Jr. and wife, Sharon, Plymouth; granddaughters, Melissa Mazzillo Stevens and husband, Mark, Kingston; Briana Borsavage, Plymouth; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Rylie Stevens, Kingston; and nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be sent to Northeast Sight Services and/or .
Arrangements are by Williams-Hagen Funeral Home 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020