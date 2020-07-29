Home

Nancy R. George, 57, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph "Red" and Marie Conrad Jones and was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and King's College, Wilkes-Barre, with a Bachelor of Arts in business. Nancy was an accountant with NABISCO until her retirement.

She was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake, most recently she was a member of St. Anthony's/St. George's Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was also an avid supporter of Big Brother, Big Sisters.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 19 years, George, at home; daughters, Kara Battersby and her husband, Joe, Millville, N.J.; Lisa George, Newark, Del.; grandchildren, Brooke and Quinn Battersby; sister, Linda Bell, Georgia; brothers, William Jones, Mountain Top; Bobby Jones, N.J.; special cousin, Chrissy George Attiliis, Virginia; and all the Smiths, who she considered her family.

Memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Nancy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ernest Julius, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. David Greenwald and his staff for the care given to Nancy.

Donations for Nancy may be made to The Building fund of St. Antony's/St. George's Church, 79 Lommis St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.


