Nancy Sue Rutkoski, 77, of 1476 N. Bendertown Road, Stillwater, died at 7:53 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Weatherwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Weatherly, where she was a patient since March 26, 2018.



Born in Johnson City, Tenn., on June 18, 1941, she was lovingly adopted by her beloved father, Walter Presley and Myrtle Perkins Rasnake, formerly of Tazewell, Va. She resided in Stillwater since 2002 and previously lived in Richlands, Va., and Cleveland, Ohio.



She will be remembered for her vivacious personality, her musical talent (especially on the piano and her singing) and for her feistiness until she went home to her Fathers in heaven and earth and her beloved pets.



She will be missed by all fortunate enough to know her. The family will mourn her privately. In loving memory, Jennifer and Angela.



She is survived by her husband, Sylvester J. Rutkoski, whom she married on Feb. 6, 2002; two daughters, Angela Dawn Hess, at home; and Jenifer Leigh, wife of Matthew Ratliff, Catawba, Va.; two step-sons, Syl Rutkoski, and his wife, Deborah, Shickshinny; Michael Rutkoski and his wife, Leigh, Hot Springs, Ark.; step-daughter, Linda Sorber, Shickshinny; grandson, Nicholas Hess; and three stepgrandchildren, Corey Rutkoski, Kayla Rutkoski and Bret Rutkoski.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home, Benton.

