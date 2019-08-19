|
Naomi R. Holdredge, 95, of Shavertown passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She was born in Hanover Twp. on March 5, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Corey and Gertrude Bubble Rood.
Naomi attended Westmoreland High School in Kingston Twp. and was employed in the textile industry for the former Natona Mills and the former Luzerne Products. She greatly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Naomi also had wonderful times camping in the Adirondacks with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; infant daughter, Alviretta; and sister, Cora Rood Porter.
Naomi is survived by a son, Donald Holdredge Sr. and his wife, Sharen; grandchildren, Daniel Holdredge and his wife, Cheri; David Holdredge and his wife, Heather; and Donald Holdredge Jr. and his wife, Lori; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Timothy, Joshua, Emma and Madison; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with her grandson, Daniel Holdredge, officiating.
There will be no calling hours.
Private interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Sweet Valley.
Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 19, 2019