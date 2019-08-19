Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Holdredge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi R. Holdredge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi R. Holdredge Obituary
Naomi R. Holdredge, 95, of Shavertown passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Hanover Twp. on March 5, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Corey and Gertrude Bubble Rood.

Naomi attended Westmoreland High School in Kingston Twp. and was employed in the textile industry for the former Natona Mills and the former Luzerne Products. She greatly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Naomi also had wonderful times camping in the Adirondacks with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; infant daughter, Alviretta; and sister, Cora Rood Porter.

Naomi is survived by a son, Donald Holdredge Sr. and his wife, Sharen; grandchildren, Daniel Holdredge and his wife, Cheri; David Holdredge and his wife, Heather; and Donald Holdredge Jr. and his wife, Lori; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Timothy, Joshua, Emma and Madison; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with her grandson, Daniel Holdredge, officiating.

There will be no calling hours.

Private interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Sweet Valley.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now