Narcy Kania, 87, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following an illness. He resided at Guardian Healthcare, Sheatown since October.
A life-long resident of Nanticoke, he was born December 27, 1932 a son of the late Anthony and Katherine Sharpe Kania. He attended the Nanticoke schools and served his country with the U.S. Navy.
Narcy was employed at Luzerne County Court House in maintenance for many years until retiring in 1997.
He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish and Holy Trinity Church his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony, Raymond and Eugene Kania Sr. and a nephew, David Bieski.
Surviving is his sister, Charlotte Chickson of Nanticoke; nephews, Mark Bieski of Nanticoke, Eugene Kania Jr. and wife, Erin of Scranton and Daryle Cardone; great nieces and nephews, Sarah Gleich and husband, Jim, and Bethann Debord, both of Las Vegas, NV, Amy McCabe and husband, Fuller of Jackson, MS, Eric and Sean Bieski, both of Nanticoke and Eden Kania of Scranton; great-great nieces and nephews, Jack and Kennedy Debord, Ryan McCabe and Michael Bieski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown. Those attending the mass are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning.
There will be no public viewing or calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 23, 2020