Natalie Eleanor Smith of Wyoming was known for her art and writing projects, exceptional research skills and gifts for organization and humor.



Formerly of Palo Alto, Calif., she passed away at her home in Luzerne County, after a 3½-year battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, an extremely rare cancer. She was born Feb. 8, 1972, in Santa Clara, Calif., to Jim and Judy (Terry) Smith, then of Palo Alto. She is survived by her parents, now of Arlington, Va., her sister Allegra V. Goodman; and nephew, Graham Goodman, Smyrna, Ga.; brother, Jamie Smith (Jenni Casey Smith) and nieces, Ava and Charlotte Smith, Wyoming; and by a large extended family in Luzerne and Sullivan counties and beyond.



Natalie received a Bachelor of Arts cum laude in history of art from New York University in 1996 and a master's degree in history of art from University College London in 1997. As an undergraduate, she interned at Sotheby's Auction House; following graduate school, she worked at Phillips Art Auctioneers, both in New York City. She lived for four or five years in San Francisco and worked for BAR Architects before relocating to the family home in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where she and her siblings spent many childhood summers visiting their grandmother, Martha (Shoemaker) Terry.



A highly imaginative, creative artist, Natalie worked in many media including Chinese and Japanese brush painting, origami, water colors and collages. She designed and executed quilts, captivating special occasion trivia games, and a Bat board game with nephew, Graham Goodman. She raised geese, sheep, cats (especially long time pets Motor, Kafra and George) and Ike, a giant Flemish rabbit. She enjoyed writing letters to many friends, especially after health issues curtailed her usual activities, and she participated in Visible Ink, the one-on-one writing program for Memorial Sloan Kettering patients. Her essay was included in the MSK Anthology in March 2019.



Natalie Smith is loved and cherished by friends and relatives from the east coast to California to Australia, for her bright spirit and gifts for making everything more fun and efficient.



