Natalie M. Billus Kizer, R.N., 81, a life resident of Scranton, passed away Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Taylor, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Kizer, in 2006.



Born May 13, 1938, and raised in North Scranton, Natalie was the daughter of the late Alice and Zigmont Billus Sr. A graduate of the former Scranton Technical High School she then earned her associate degree from Penn State University.



For many years, she cared for the patients of Community Medical Center as a registered nurse and prior to her retirement she was a direct support professional for St. Joseph's Center. She was also a member of the Taurus Club, North Scranton.



Natalie had an amazing work ethic, raising her children while selflessly caring for her family before herself. Now at peace, she was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed forever.



She is survived by her three children, Robert Kerecman and wife, Linda, Scranton; Joseph Kerecman and wife, Anne, Newtown Square; and Sharon Marranca and husband, Carmen, Exeter; her brothers, Zigmont Billus Jr. and wife, Joan, New York; and Joseph Billus, Kansas; grandchildren, Tessa, Evan, Ben, Victor, Justin, Alexandra, Aubriana and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jake and Taylor; and nieces and nephews.



Her family wishes to extend its gratitude to the entire staff of Riverside Center for their collective care throughout her stay.



A Catholic blessing service with interment at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Natalie's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Homes Inc., Old Forge and West Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019