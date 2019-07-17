Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Kizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie M. Billus Kizer RN


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie M. Billus Kizer RN Obituary
Natalie M. Billus Kizer, R.N., 81, a life resident of Scranton, passed away Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Taylor, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Kizer, in 2006.

Born May 13, 1938, and raised in North Scranton, Natalie was the daughter of the late Alice and Zigmont Billus Sr. A graduate of the former Scranton Technical High School she then earned her associate degree from Penn State University.

For many years, she cared for the patients of Community Medical Center as a registered nurse and prior to her retirement she was a direct support professional for St. Joseph's Center. She was also a member of the Taurus Club, North Scranton.

Natalie had an amazing work ethic, raising her children while selflessly caring for her family before herself. Now at peace, she was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed forever.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Kerecman and wife, Linda, Scranton; Joseph Kerecman and wife, Anne, Newtown Square; and Sharon Marranca and husband, Carmen, Exeter; her brothers, Zigmont Billus Jr. and wife, Joan, New York; and Joseph Billus, Kansas; grandchildren, Tessa, Evan, Ben, Victor, Justin, Alexandra, Aubriana and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jake and Taylor; and nieces and nephews.

Her family wishes to extend its gratitude to the entire staff of Riverside Center for their collective care throughout her stay.

A Catholic blessing service with interment at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Natalie's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Homes Inc., Old Forge and West Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now