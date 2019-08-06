|
Ned E. Walsh Sr., formerly of Sweet Valley, passed into the hands of the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born March 21, 1937, in Flint, Mich., he was the son of the late William and Gladys Finks Walsh.
He was preceded in death by brother, Patrick Walsh, brother-in-law, William Felsk; and nephew, John Felsk; stepmother, Barbara Walsh; stepsister and stepbrother, Jane and Pete Ayotte.
Ned went into the Air Force in December 1956 serving at both Dover, Del. and Red Rock Pennsylvania Air Force bases. After his military service, he settled in the Sweet Valley area raising six children. He worked at various jobs before taking a security position on the trans-Alaska Pipeline in Prudhoe Bay. Relocating to Anchorage, Alaska, Ned remarried to Teresa with whom he has one son. Ned developed a passion of using his camera for capturing the beauty of the Alaska landscape, especially the Northern Lights which he was written about in a Reader Digest article as being one of the first photographers at that time to capture Northern Lights in clear detail.
Ned is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Walsh; sons, Ned E. (Carol Meeker) Walsh Jr; Randy (Carol) Walsh; Mark (Holly) Walsh; Jamie (Nancy) Walsh; Bill Walsh; Brian Walsh; a daughter, Joy (Brian) Hardiman; stepdaughters, Barbara (Jamie) Parsons; Bridget (Maurice) Lockhart; sister, Delores Felsk; brothers, James Walsh; Edwin (Rose) Walsh; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday in Sweet Valley Church of Christ, Main Road, Sweet Valley. Friends and family are welcome starting at 5:30 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral service was held Monday in Anchorage with interment in Fort Richardson National Cemetery, Anchorage, Alaska.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 6, 2019