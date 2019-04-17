Neil Cimakasky, 36, of West Wyoming, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 30, 1982, and was the son of Paul and Sandra Pasternak Cimakasky.
Neil was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Class of 2000. He was currently employed by the Shamrock Forklift Company, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tanya Keefe, who passed away in 2011.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Paul, and his wife, Leslie, Nanticoke; his niece, Kloey; and nephew, Noah Cimakasky; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his companion of seven years, Theresa Goss.
Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2019