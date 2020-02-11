|
Neil P. Macijczak, 59, a life resident of Ashley, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 16, 1961, he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen Soboleski Macijczak.
Neil was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and King's College, Wilkes-Barre.
He was employed by Frontier Communications, Wilkes-Barre.
Neil was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending his time with his beloved family. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed rooting for the Baltimore Orioles and both the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Neil will be missed by all.
Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, the former Brenda L. Mayefski Macijczak; son, Neil J.S. Macijczak; and brother, Brent Macijczak.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020