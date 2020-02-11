Home

Nell K. Dugan

Nell K. Dugan Obituary
Nell K. Dugan, 66, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre July 19, 1953, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Minnick Shemanski. She was a member of the graduating class of 1971 of E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. Nell was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Dallas.

Surviving are her significant other, John Humanik; son, Ron Dugan; daughters, Keri Hodle; and Kristi Orwan; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Keefe; and Karen Aberant; brother, William Shemanski; God-daughter, Ginelle Parrott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Maple Hill Cemetery Chapel, 68 E. St. Mary's Road, Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Dominick Petillo, pastor, officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend the service.

Funeral arrangements are from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020
