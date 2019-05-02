Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie L. Freeman. View Sign Service Information S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home 530 W Main St Plymouth , PA 18651 (570)-779-2014 Send Flowers Obituary

Nellie L. Freeman, 79, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by loving family.



Born May 14, 1939, in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Troy Totten. She was a graduate of Meyers High School.



Nellie had been an active and devoted member of the former Franklin Street Primitive Methodist Church.



She then became a member of the First Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth.



In past years, she was employed by small retail shops throughout the area.



Nell was a devoted mother and grandmother and she loved her grandchildren dearly. She was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Freeman and brother, Daniel Totten.



Surviving are her husband of 60 years, William Freeman; children, Linda Krum and her husband, Richard, Mountain Top; Lori Stone and her husband, John, Plymouth; William Freeman III and his wife, Donna, Plymouth; Robert Freeman and his wife, Kim, Plymouth; Brian Freeman and his wife, Loralee, Plymouth; and foster twins, Matthew Totten and his wife, Kelly, Forty Fort; and Mark Totten, Plymouth; and grandchildren, Nicole and Joseph Gallamo, John Stone, Janine Rapson, William Freeman IV, Jason Freeman, Jessica Miller, Robert Freeman II, Brianne Freeman, Kaitlynn Kowalczyk, Kyle Persun and Katelyn Long; and 13 great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.



Funeral will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. David Wildoner, pastor, officiating.



Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. to service time.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



To submit condolences to Nellie's family, please visit

Nellie L. Freeman, 79, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by loving family.Born May 14, 1939, in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Troy Totten. She was a graduate of Meyers High School.Nellie had been an active and devoted member of the former Franklin Street Primitive Methodist Church.She then became a member of the First Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth.In past years, she was employed by small retail shops throughout the area.Nell was a devoted mother and grandmother and she loved her grandchildren dearly. She was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Freeman and brother, Daniel Totten.Surviving are her husband of 60 years, William Freeman; children, Linda Krum and her husband, Richard, Mountain Top; Lori Stone and her husband, John, Plymouth; William Freeman III and his wife, Donna, Plymouth; Robert Freeman and his wife, Kim, Plymouth; Brian Freeman and his wife, Loralee, Plymouth; and foster twins, Matthew Totten and his wife, Kelly, Forty Fort; and Mark Totten, Plymouth; and grandchildren, Nicole and Joseph Gallamo, John Stone, Janine Rapson, William Freeman IV, Jason Freeman, Jessica Miller, Robert Freeman II, Brianne Freeman, Kaitlynn Kowalczyk, Kyle Persun and Katelyn Long; and 13 great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.Funeral will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. David Wildoner, pastor, officiating.Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. to service time.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.To submit condolences to Nellie's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close