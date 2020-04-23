|
|
Nettie Ruth Ladner gained her wings and went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She was one of the greatest people who ever walked this Earth and she will be dearly missed.
Born Dec. 3, 1935, in Noxen, she was the daughter of Sylvester Traver and Nina Blizzard Traver.
She was raised on the farm and her work ethic showed that. She helped raise her siblings and that empathy and insatiable urge to care for others never ended. After her husband, Richard, passed away, her world revolved around her great-grandkids and her son, Bill.
Nettie is survived by her sons, Robert (Jodi) Ladner; and William (Brenda) Ladner. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica, Kimberly, Rebecca, Tracy, Angela and Carrie. There are many great-grandchildren but there are five who she was very close with - Amber, Joelle, Robert, Patricia and Mikayla - although she loved all her great-grandchildren equally. Her remaining brothers and sisters are Leona Cook; Harry Traver (Dawn); Jack Traver (Linda); Jane Scott (Gene); and Steve Traver (and Diane). Nettie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also, she leaves behind her beloved dog, Bear.
No services are planned at this time. There will be a celebration of life for Nettie and Richard in the future, the date is to be determined and family and friends will be notified as soon as planning begins.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 118 and 29, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020