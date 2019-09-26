Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville , PA
Nicholas and Barbara Klem

Nicholas and Barbara Klem Obituary
Nicholas and Barbara Klem of Larksville died within days of each other, after spending over 50 years together.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Nick died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Helen Zipay Klem and was a graduate of Larksville High School.

Nick served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam; was employed as an electrical trade instructor by Chase Prison and was a member of the Larksville American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was an antique car enthusiast.

He is survived by brothers, Phillip Klem, Larksville; Conrad Klem, Edwardsville; Stephen Klem, of; sister, Joyce Ann Smith, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Barbara died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Timber Ridge. She was the daughter of the late Celia Molasky and was a former member of St. Hedwig and St. Anthony churches.

She was employed as a wrapper in a cigar factory and later in the garment industry; was a museum and history buff and enjoyed shopping and going to car shows with her husband.

She is survived by her cousin, Stephen Molasky and family.

Funeral services for both Nicholas and Barbara will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald Gurka officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday.

Visit www.strishfuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019
