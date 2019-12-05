Home

Nicholas Bellomo
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
Nicholas Bellomo Obituary
Nicholas Bellomo, 66, a life resident of Pittston, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born in Pittston on Dec. 15, 1952, he was the son of the late Louis and Anna Castiglione Bellomo.

Surviving are his brother, Joseph Bellomo, Pittston; cousin, David and wife, Cheri Castiglione, and their daughter, Lori and husband, Jacob Acrea, Texas. Also surviving are several cousins.

The family would like to thank everyone who had a part in caring for Nick over the years, especially Dr. Charles Manganiello and his staff for their excellent care over the years.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William St., Pittston. The Rev. Brian Clarke will officiate.

Nick will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.

For information or to express your condolences to Nick's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 5, 2019
