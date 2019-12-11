|
Nicholas E. Devens Sr., 81, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Pringle to the late Nicholas and Margaret Devens.
Nick was a loving, caring, humorous, generous, hardworking husband, father, brother, grandfather and Poppy who could be found enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren or on healthy summer days trying to mow the lawn and avoid THE big ditch (or not).
Nick was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Giberson Devens; and six of his siblings, Lydia, Albert, Ethel, Evelyn, Peggy and Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Arnold Devens; sister, Dorothy Barnick; and blended families including children, Samantha Ivy; Marcy Evans; Alice Blaine and Bill; Nikki and Joe Yanchunas; Yvonne Sylvia; Nicholas and Shanna Devens; Mindy and Brian Wesley; Linda Kintner; Nancy Mitchell; Billie Jo and Justin Eck; Angel and Aaron Parks; Amber and Greg Shimkoski; and grandchildren, Brandy, Cecil and Jamie; Kelly, Steven, Brandan and Heather; Toby and Sarah; Alicen, Cindy, Drake and Alexandra; Jake, Dylan and Breanna; Stevie and Ray; William and Jason; Justin, Anthony and Hannah; Stephanie, Brandon, Zachary and Christina; and Allen and Tristyn. He will be greatly missed by all above, his 19 great-grandchildren and his beloved dogs, Shotzie and Domino.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.
Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to the time of service Friday.
The funeral service, officiated by Steve Harvey, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with a burial immediately following in Fern Knoll Cemetery, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nick's honor may be made to s Project, the SPCA, and/or to Dr. McDonald's Veterinarian Clinic, 95 Kelly St., Luzerne, PA.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019