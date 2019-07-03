Nicholas I. Genovese of Scranton died Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore.



He and his wife, the former Marie Nappi, had celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Mariano "Moe" and Gladys Gabriel Genovese. Nick was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Pennsylvania State University and was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish in South Scranton.



Prior to retirement, he worked as a professional civil engineer and surveyor for several different firms most notably Smith, Miller & Associates in Kingston.



He was an avid fan of both Penn State football and the New York Yankees and greatly enjoyed camping and spending time at his river property. He was past president of both the South Scranton Lions Club and the American Society of Highway Engineers. Nick genuinely enjoyed spending time with family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Marie Genovese; and a brother, Joseph Genovese.



Surviving are his two sons, Nicholas J. and his wife, Amy, South Abington Twp.; and David and his wife, Katherine, Laflin; a grandson, Nicholas M., Scranton; two granddaughters, Jessica Ragan, Snowshoe; and Katie Genovese, Laflin; six great-grandchildren, James, William and Jason Ragan, Brayden Cockerill and Lumin and Remington Genovese; as well as several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Prospect Avenue, South Scranton. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.