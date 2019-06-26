Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Mudzik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. Mudzik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas J. Mudzik Obituary
Nicholas J. Mudzik, 74, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

Born April 11, 1945, in the Irish Town section of Plains Twp., he was a son of the late John and Genevieve Czerepuszko Mudzik.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era, he served as a member of the Military Police.

Nick worked for Muskin Leisure Products for nearly 30 years before their local operations closed. He later worked for Schott Glass Technologies and as a courier at the former Mercy Hospital before retiring.

Nick was a member of Parish of St. Robert Bellarmine and communicant at the Church of St. Aloysius for many years. He was also a member of the Oak Grove Club.

His wife, Mary Ellen Frashefski Mudzik, died May 22, 2013. A sister, Rita Koza; and infant brother, John, also preceded him in death.

Nick will be greatly missed by his sons, Jared and Scott; grandsons, Nicholas Casey and Colton Mudzik; brother, Ronald Mudzik; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of Nick's life will begin Thursday with visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. Friday followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Church of St. Aloysius. Entombment will follow.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Nick's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now