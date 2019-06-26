|
Nicholas J. Mudzik, 74, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
Born April 11, 1945, in the Irish Town section of Plains Twp., he was a son of the late John and Genevieve Czerepuszko Mudzik.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era, he served as a member of the Military Police.
Nick worked for Muskin Leisure Products for nearly 30 years before their local operations closed. He later worked for Schott Glass Technologies and as a courier at the former Mercy Hospital before retiring.
Nick was a member of Parish of St. Robert Bellarmine and communicant at the Church of St. Aloysius for many years. He was also a member of the Oak Grove Club.
His wife, Mary Ellen Frashefski Mudzik, died May 22, 2013. A sister, Rita Koza; and infant brother, John, also preceded him in death.
Nick will be greatly missed by his sons, Jared and Scott; grandsons, Nicholas Casey and Colton Mudzik; brother, Ronald Mudzik; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of Nick's life will begin Thursday with visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. Friday followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Church of St. Aloysius. Entombment will follow.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Nick's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019