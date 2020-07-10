Home

Nicholas John Marrash Obituary

Nicholas John Marrash, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home in Mechanicsburg.

Born July 7, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Abraham and Sarah Kawaja Marrash.

He was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1949, and King's College, with a degree in economics.

Nick retired from the Department of Ship Parts Control Center for the Navy Depot, Mechanicsburg.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Olga Draht Marrash; and son, David Marrash, Tampa, Fla.; and niece, Susan Minnerly, Charleston, W.Va.

He was preceded in death by brothers, David and Sam; and sister, Mary Marrash.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.


