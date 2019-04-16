Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Kundratik. View Sign

Nicholas Kundratik, 79, of Duryea, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.



Born in Inkerman, he was the son of the late Michael and Eva Kulchusky Kundratik.



Nicholas was employed for many years as a kitchen helper. He worked with many chefs at The Sterling Hotel in Wilkes-Barre and also at Mount Pocono Manor. He was very good at his job and he did it with integrity. He was very well-liked and respected for his capability and gracious manner by his co-workers.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Michael, Theodore and Joseph, and his sisters, Nettie and Mary Ann Hoover.



Surviving are his brothers, Andrew Kundratik, Duryea; and Alex Kundratik, Tunkhannock; his sister, Eva Latorre, Pittston; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.



A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Interment will follow in Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Plains Twp.



Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

