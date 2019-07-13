Nicholas "Nick" Mario Tutella gave cancer a final middle-finger salute on his 71st birthday, July 10, 2019.



Born July 10, 1948, he was the third of six children born to the late Francisco and Josephine Tutella, Nick was a man of few words, but when he opened his mouth, you knew you were going to laugh. At family gatherings he would yell over the dog's barking, "Get down," then continue to feed her table scraps. He loved playing poker with family and friends, going to Atlantic City, N.J., and drinking Genny.



Nick never hesitated to help those in need and really was the man who would give you the shirt off his back, whether you asked for it or not. Even after his prognosis, he kept everyone's spirits high. If you declined to take a shot of Dr. McGillicuddy's Intense Cherry Liqueur with him at 10 a.m., all it would take was one look and a soft, "But I'm dying," to change your mind.



He even gave his wife his blessing months in advance to begin dating rich widowers. She has yet to take him up on that offer, saying one marriage is enough for a lifetime.



Before leaving this world to join his son, Nicholas Jr., mother, father and brother, Alfred, in Heaven, Nick spent his final days enjoying the tender care provided by Bayada Hospice and playing cards with those he loved.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marion; daughter, Catherine and her partner, Steve; granddaughters, Emily and MicKenzie; sisters, Catherine Martinson and husband, John; and Debra Rogan; brothers, Joseph and his wife, Marlene; Patrick and wife, Cheryl; along with multiple loving nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, Nick would want you to crack open a cold Genny and say "the hell with it." Published in Citizens' Voice on July 13, 2019